Joseph “Joeboy” William Fleming passed away December 7, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born June 8, 1942, to Arthur and Nancy Mae (Bowers) Fleming, who preceded him in death. An architect at heart, Joe designed several houses in the Mt. Pleasant area where he was born. His career in construction management culminated with the launch of J.W. Fleming Construction Services in 1998. Joe will be remembered for his love of Higgins Lake, his passion for having a good time, and his ability to bring a lively yodel to any gathering. Joseph is survived by his companion, Dianna Ward, sister Nancy (Blay) Fleming, sons Joseph (Judy), Jason (Tracy), Dianna’s children Tom Ward and Karen Shann, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. A celebration of life will take place in early 2020. The family would like to thank everyone who offered words of support and kindness during their time of need and ask that any gifts be made in Joe’s memory to the Mae B. Fleming Endowment Fund at CMU, Carlin Alumni House, 524 E. Bellows Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 10, 2019