September 24, 1927 – January 30, 2020 Joy. An expression or meaning of happiness. A short, but powerful word. We knew Joy as Mom. You may have known Joy as Sister, Grandma, Aunt or Friend. We lost our Joy unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was 92. Joy was born in Saginaw, Michigan on September 24, 1927 to Hugo and Winifred Compton. She was the oldest of five children. Her father died at a young age, and her mother remarried; Joy then continued to be the boss of another three siblings, and a step-sister. Joy met Wallace Blodgett at the Munger Presbyterian Church at a hayride, and he told her “I’m going to marry you one day.” They married and had five children. In the next chapter of life, Joy then met John Porterfield, and together they enjoyed over 30 years of love, travel and laughter. After John’s passing, Joy told us that “life’s too short to be alone” and married best friend Gil Roberts. Joy and Gil, plus his four-legged friend Chester, had more giggles and smiles, until Gil passed. Joy was an entrepreneur before the word even existed. Joy, along with Wallace, was a founder of Blodgett Oil Company in Mt. Pleasant, along with owning and operating the Dog n’ Suds Restaurant, and then Joy’s (Famous) Restaurant. Joy then moved with John to Texas to own and operate two Mole Hole gift stores. After retirement, Joy proudly served as a volunteer, and on the Board of Directors of Woodland Hospice of Central Michigan. Her legacy of laughter, love, writing, and never having a bad day will live on through her numerous letters, emails and text messages that she wrote daily. She literally brought Joy to everyone she met. (She also taught the Grandchildren how to burp on command and recite dirty limericks.) She was a bundle of Joy, and a Joy to behold. Her sense of humor brought us tears of Joy. She truly had a Joyful state of mind. Joy is survived by her children Ross (Terry) Blodgett of Mt. Pleasant, Ronn (Gordon) Blodgett of Lansing, Larry (Deanne) Blodgett of Weidman, Julie (Art) Aguirre of Petoskey, Nancy (Richard) Beckwith of Mt. Pleasant, a brother Richard (Mary) Compton of Santa Barbara, CA, and sisters Linda Tinker, Lansing and Lila Crete, Midland, sisters-in-law Patricia Compton and Sita Compton. She is survived by numerous Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who will miss their beloved G-Joy and her “Dinner With Grandma” punch cards. She was pre-deceased by brothers Irwin, Larry, Bruce and Bob and step-sister Jane Collver. She was loved. She was our favorite. We love her to the Moon and Beyond. Always. Please help us celebrate our Joy at a luncheon in her honor on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, MSU, 219 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing. Donations may be made in memory of Joy Roberts to: Woodland Hospice House, 2597 S. Meridian Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 or to Harrison Mammography Endowment Fund c/o Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48912. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020