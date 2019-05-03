|
|
Swan, Joyce Ann, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away May 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Joyce was born in Birmingham, Alabama on September 30, 1941, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Farlin) Shuler. She later married Howard L. Swan Sr. in Charlotte, MI on March 31, 1960. Joyce worked at Central Michigan University in the registrar office for 20 years before retiring. She was very artistic and enjoyed making cards. Joyce was known as spiritual prayer warrior for many others but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. Joyce is survived by her children, Howard Swan Jr. of Alabama and Anne Swan of Alma; grandchildren, Nickolas Swan of CO, Esteban Vanegas Jr. of Alma and Iyana Lucas of AL; great grandchildren, Arleigh and Olive Swan of CO; brother, Max (Marilyn) Shuler of TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard L. Swan Sr. and brother, Larry Shuler. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday May 11, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery, Eaton Rapids. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803. To place online condolences please visit
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2019