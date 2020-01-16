|
|
Joyce Annabelle Leet, a long time Mt. Pleasant resident, was called home to be with her Lord on December 22, 2019 in Pompano Beach, FL. She was known for hospitality, service to the Lord through the church, and love and care for her family. In addition to responsibilities at home, she worked for 39 years alongside her husband, Lynn, publishing the Mt. Pleasant Buyer’s Guide. Annabelle was born to Gilbert and Ina Morrill on September 28,1919 in Clinton County, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Lyndon (Lynn) Leet, her brothers, Clare, Cleon, Kenneth, Don, and Bryce, and son-in-law, Dan T. McCabe. She is survived by her son, James L. (Alyca) Leet, Jr. and daughters; Sharon (Phil) Engstrom, Susan (John) Abitz, Joanne McCabe, and Nancy Leet. She leaves eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Since retirement in 1986, she and her husband have lived in Southeast Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, DeVos Chapel, 5555 N. Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 19, 2020