age 91, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Joyce. She was born in Mt. Pleasant on October 24, 1927, to parents Alfred and Mildred (Ulam) Huber. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism and confirmed in the Christian faith and was fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus. She was united in holy marriage to Bruce B. Willis on March 10, 1946, and was blessed with 44 years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of daughters, Carol and Marcia. On October 19, 2019, God called Joyce home to heaven. She is survived by her children, Carol (Gordon Curtiss) Jennings of Wheeler and Marcia Wegner of Mt. Pleasant; grandson, Shawn (Rachel) Jennings of Ortonville; great-grandchildren, Amanda Jennings and Scott Jennings, Jr., both of Brooks, GA; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jyden, and Izabella; several loved nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Bernie. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; grandson, Scott Jennings; parents; twin sister, Jean Courtney; sister, Elaine Furtaw; and brother, Russell Huber. Joyce was the Deputy County Clerk for Isabella County for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Joyce enjoyed reading, spending time at her cottage, and watching the Detroit Tigers and Pistons on TV. Funeral Services for Joyce will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church on River Road on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jonathon Bakker and Rev. Benjamin Ulledalen officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the church. You may view Joyce’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 20, 2019