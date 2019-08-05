|
Joyce Elaine Dawson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother of St. Louis, MI, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Horizon Senior Living, Clare, MI. Funeral Services will be held at St. Louis Church of Christ, St. Louis, MI, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Jut Daron officiating. Burial will follow at Spencer Cemetery, Crystal, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes St. Louis, MI. Joyce was born in Lansing, MI on October 14, 1929, the daughter of Albert and Lorna Loreena (Draper) Smith. Joyce graduated from Crystal High School in 1946, with a scholarship to Central Michigan College of Education. On December 15, 1947 she married Wayne Donald Dawson in Kentucky. She resided most of her life in St. Louis, MI, spending winters in Bradenton, Florida, after her retirement from Nurnberger Middle School where she worked as a librarian. Her priorities in life were her love of family and faith in God. She was a member of the Church of Christ from the early 1950's. She taught Sunday school in her younger years and volunteered in the church office and at funeral dinners. She was an avid collector, her home was filled with garage sale finds. Walking and cross word puzzles completed her daily routine. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. She is survived by son Steven and Kathleen Dawson of Leonard, MI; daughter Deborah and Thomas Ducham of Gladwin, MI; son Timothy and Cydnee Dawson of East Lansing, MI; granddaughter Stacey and Paul Smith, 3 grandsons: Joshua Dawson, Benjamin and Tiffany Dawson, Michael and Joran Ducham, great-grandchildren: Ethan, Jonah and Riley Smith, Gage and Charlee Dawson, sisters: Bonnie Cross, Joann and Paul Cook, Rosetta O'Shaugnessy, Janet Wey, brother Randy and Julie Smith, and sisters-in-law: Augusta Smith and Virginia Dawson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne (2006), and 2 brothers: Ivan (MaryLou) Smith and Fred Smith. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Church of Christ. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at: www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Morning Sun on July 30, 2019