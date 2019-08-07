|
|
Joyce Ellen French, age 95, of Alma, MI, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Warwick Living Center in Alma. Visitation for Joyce will take place at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma on Friday, August 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the St. Louis Church of Christ. Dr. Keith Wise will officiate. Burial will take place in Chapel Gardens, Elwell. Joyce was born on August 29, 1923 in Mt. Pleasant, MI to Clifford and Tressel (Story) Wiser. She was raised in St. Louis, MI, and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1941. On October 6, 1951 she married Charles "Bud" French. Joyce worked at Consumers Power Co. in the 1940's and left in 1952 to start a family. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and returned to work in the early 1970's at Central Michigan Newspapers, retiring in 1986. Throughout her life, Joyce enjoyed volunteering in her community including her children's schools, the hospital, the Senior Center, and the St. Louis Church of Christ, where she was a lifelong member. She loved to bake and her specialty was cookies. She liked to travel and read and loved spending time with her family. Surviving Joyce are her daughters, Diane (Scott) Saunders, Colleen (Rudy) Cadena, and her son, Philip (Mary) French; a sister, Eloise Miller; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Wiser; 8 grandchildren, Scott (Melissa) Saunders, Troy (Julie) Saunders, Jason (Heather) Saunders, Brian (Candace) Cadena, Eric Cadena, Laura (Paul) Beard, Matt French, Adam (Amanda) French; 12 great-grandchildren, Baily, Ayden, Trevin, Gavin, Landon, Bella, Clara, Natalie, Elena, Emerson, Mack and Clark. Preceding Joyce in death were her husband, Charles, in 2005; her brothers, Clifford, James, and Richard Wiser; and her sisters, Millie Tester Roach, and Evelyn Simonovic. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Church of Christ, the Gratiot Commission on Aging, or the St. Louis Senior Center. The family is being served by the Dewey Funeral Home of Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 8, 2019