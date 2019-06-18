Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Joyce J. Wilson, 80, of Homer and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born June 1, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant to Ray and Mary Dale (Elliott) Smith. She married Earl L. Wilson on November 1, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1997. Survivors include three children, Roger Wilson, Randy (Laurie Meade) and Nancy Bennett; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Bernard Smith. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; two brothers, Gene and Larry; and two sisters, Donna and Beverly. Funeral services for Joyce Wilson will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Litchfield Congregational Church.
Published in Morning Sun on June 19, 2019
