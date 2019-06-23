|
Joyce Lorraine Doll, age 84, of Brooklyn, MI formerly of St. Louis, MI, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, Jackson surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with Pastor Phil Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Joyce was born in Lansing, Michigan on April 11, 1935, the daughter of Sidney McLouth and Ruth Collins. She was very close to her grandmother who raised her. Joyce graduated from Leslie High School with the class of 1953. She later earned her LPN in 1969. Joyce was a long-term care nurse for 40 years and was very proud of her accomplishment and care of others. Joyce was a talented seamstress and made clothes for her grandchildren. She crocheted blankets and doll clothes. Joyce was always involved in helping others in need in anyway possible. She loved camping and traveling. Joyce took great care of her fur babies Emma and Rosie. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Alma, MI. Joyce is survived by 4 sons: Russell Perry of Fremont, MI; Ronald Pelton of Brooklyn, MI; William Pelton of Sumner, MI; and Robert Pelton of Alma, MI. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Cheyenna Tree, Quana Hoffman, Maya Tree, Billy Pelton, Kenny Pelton, Angela Pelton, Adam Root, Jason Perry, Lorraine Perry, and Rachel Perry; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way, 2 great-great grandchildren and one on the way, and special friend Duane Russell of Brooklyn, MI. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, husbands: Ralph Miller, Jr., Fred Weston, and William Doll; daughter Mona Tree, son-in-law Donald Tree and grandson Sidney Perry. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on June 24, 2019