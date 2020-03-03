|
|
Joyce Butner, 84, of Alma, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Gratiot Medical Center in Alma. She was born December 9, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late John L. and Nellie M. (Pyrett) Dibble. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1953 and, by her classmates, was voted “most likely to succeed”. Her marriage to Robert Honeywell was blessed with five children, Susan, Sandra, Cindy, John, and Greg. She later married Jerry Butner. Joyce studied to become a Registered Nurse at St. Lawrence School of Nursing in Lansing and later received her associate degree in Journalism from Mountain View College in Dallas, TX. She was employed by several nursing homes in the Upper Peninsula eventually retiring from Freeman Nursing Center in Iron Mountain, at the age of 72. She was a member of the American Nursing Association and former editor of a newspaper in Dallas, TX. Joyce is survived by four children, Susan Honeywell, Cindy (Kraig) Yarbrough of Winnsboro, TX, Sandra (Brad) Pierce of Dallas, TX, and John Honeywell of Sumner; ten grandchildren, Matthew Honeywell, Erica Honeywell and Madison Barras, Danielle Yarbrough and Jared Yarbrough, Amanda Ransdell and Ben Honeywell, Cassandra Honeywell and Trista Honeywell, and Douglas Pierce; and two great grandchildren, Jake and Leah. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Greg Honeywell. Joyce’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Don Henkes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Make a Wish or Camp Deer Run, www.campdeerrun.com. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020