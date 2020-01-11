|
Joyce R. Brown, age 85, of Shepherd passed on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Health Gratiot Hospital. Joyce was born December 5, 1934 the daughter of George and Doris (Minich) Robison. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, couponing, and horseback riding. Joyce married Lorne Brown Sr. on April 19, 1952 who preceded her on July 14, 1989. She worked at various restaurants in Mt. Pleasant and as a direct care worker at the state home in Mt. Pleasant. After retiring she continued working with direct care for Bonnie Neff. Joyce is survived by 4 children Sheila Sanford of Waterford, Lorne (Dusty) Brown Jr. of Shepherd, Scott Brown of Shepherd, and Cindy (Jerry) Gimmey of Mt. Pleasant; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and 2 sisters Jackie Graundstat of Kentucky and Janet Aitken of Evergreen, CO. Joyce is preceded by her husband, infant son Craig Brown, grandson Eric Ramsey, granddaughter Amber VanAlstine, and great-grandsons Kameron Klien and Ethan Packer. Services for Joyce will be Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Pastor Lindow Cope officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 12, 2020