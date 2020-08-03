1/1
Joyce Shaw
Joyce Shaw, age 94, of Alma passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. She was born November 1, 1925 in Butternut the daughter of Marion and Esther (Urich) Bogart. She attended Carson City-Crystal Area Schools. On March 16, 1946 she married Ronald Shaw in St. Louis, Michigan. Joyce worked various jobs over the years, including, owning, and operating two businesses. She was a faithful and devoted member of The Living Hope Fellowship in St. Louis, Michigan. Joyce enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, and especially baking. Joyce is survived by two children, Charlene Schmidt, Ronald (Sherry) Shaw both of Alma; four grandchildren, Tammy Jo Schmidt, Richard (Heather) Schmidt, Brandon (Susan) Shaw, Casey (Angie) Shaw; four great-grandchildren, Emily, William, Addison, Kaitlyn; and her siblings, Darlene Petersen, Sylvia Gustdavidson, Wayne (Maxine) Bogart, Jerry Bogart, Frank (Juanita) Bogart and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Ronald in 2014; son-in-law, Richard Schmidt; and siblings, Helen Carter, Norma Heil, Don, Ken and Gerald Bogart. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 am at Chapel Gardens Cemetery with Rev. David W. Jewell officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Joyce’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
