Age 74, of Alma, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home with family by his side. Johnny was born November 24, 1944 in, La Villa, TX., the son of Cayetano and Ramona (Aleman) Guerrero. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1962. Johnny was a member of the St. Louis Moose Lodge. He enjoyed shooting pool, drinking Dr. Pepper, camping, listening to music in the sun with Max and was an avid U of M fan. Johnny loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his children Juan Guerrero II, Chris Guerrero, Sarah (Derek) Fink, Erica (Kris Rosales) Guerrero, Josh Guerrero, 10 grandchildren Mitchell, Tayla, Toph, Brayden, Anthony, Maycee, Marlee, Rowan, Marcellus, Avaleigh, brother Chris Guerrero, sisters Rita Jane Castillo, Jullianna Nieto, Mary (Francisco Jr.) Martinez, sisters-in-law Matilde Guerrero, Angie Guerrero, brother-in-law Ton Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Flavio “Floyd” Guerrero, Celestino “Tino” Guerrero and sister Amada “Molly” Garcia. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 am at the St. Louis Church of Christ with Pastor Jut Daron officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice. To view Johnny’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019