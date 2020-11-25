age 97, of Shepherd, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at McLaren Central Michigan. Burial will take place at Salt River Cemetery. Juanita was born on May 28, 1923 in Kalkaska County, the daughter of Lewis LaVoye and Mabel Seiting. She married Wayne Whitmore on July 1, 1972 in Clare. Juanita was a truck driver for Whitmore Trucking & Excavation. She enjoyed word puzzles. Juanita is survived by her children: Janette (Leslie) Athey of Farwell and Roy Thurlow of Oregon. 7 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, brother, Tex LaVoye, sisters: Lila Kontz, Vivian Robison and Lola Scarbrough. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2015, son Vernell Thurlow, daughter, Lynda Boyer in 2015, stepdaughter, Wetha MacDonald in 2015, brothers, Dayton, Max and Melvin and sisters, Ruey Rodriguez and Mavis Curtis. You may view Juanita’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.