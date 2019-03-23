Grossman, Judith A.; age 75 of St. Louis passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at MidMichigan Health – Gratiot Hospital due to complications with influenza and pneumonia. Services for Judy will be Friday, March 29 at 11am at Berry Funeral Home with Deacon Todd Lovas officiating. There will be Visitation Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 8pm. Judy was born January 23, 1944 the daughter of Ralph and Nellie (Retterath) Ehler. She enjoyed gardening, nature, and loved her family. Judy married Richard Grossman on June 22, 1994. She retired in 2000 after nearly 30 years in the Health Care industry. Over 25 years served in the Gratiot Health System as a nurse, dialysis technician, later served as the Clinical Coordinator for Technical Support, and became the Supervisor of the bio-medical program. Judy is survived by her husband Richard; 5 children Debra (Marc) Young of Wyoming, MI, Jeff (Dana) Fisher of St. Louis, Steve (Leslie) Fisher of Shepherd, Christie (Matthew) Bell of Madison, TN, and Richard Lee Grossman Jr. of Clarksville, TN; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings Janet (Tom) Oberliesen of Columbus, OH, Elaine (Don) Strohmier of Lake Isabella, Ken Ehler of Shepherd, Kathy Bott of Shepherd, Barb Thrush of St. Louis, and Joan Kampfert of Carrollton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded by both her parents. Memorials can be made on Judy’s behalf to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary