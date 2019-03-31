|
Judith C. Gough, 82, of Coleman died at home Friday March 29, 2019. She was born November 24, 1936 in Detroit the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Lydia (Hoenicke) Heck. Judith C. Heck married Harry B. Gough March 12, 1954 in Warren. He preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2018. Together with her husband Harry, Judy owned and operated the Coleman Dairy for approximately 25 years. She enjoyed traveling with Harry throughout the United States and Canada, and visiting the Casino. Judy was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clare. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the church choirs in Detroit and Warren. Judy loved the time she spent with her family. The holidays were always a special event, with decorations, holiday spirit and the excitement they bring. It also needs to be mentioned that Judy loved to shop. Survivors include her children: Harry and Kimberly Gough, Jr. of Traverse City, Victoria and Steve Miller of Coleman, Jennifer and Mark Lehman of Mt. Pleasant, 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Erica Paul and brother George F. Heck. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Clare, with Rev. Andrew Ewald officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Coleman Fire Department.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 1, 2019