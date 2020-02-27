|
Judith K. Wentz, age 76, of St. Louis passed February 15, 2020 at Midland Hospital. Judith was born August 19, 1943 the daughter of James and Francis (Washburn) Duvall. She had a sense of humor and lived to bring a smile on the faces with whomever was in her company. Judy also loved dancing. Judy is survived by 2 children Terrance Carr of Boston and Marilynn Klump of St. Louis; step-children Troy (Kristi) Wentz of Midland and Kurt Wentz of Alma; 7 step-grandchildren; siblings William (Susan) Duvall of Ocala, FL, Barbara Noack of St. Louis, Shirley (Leon) Noack of Flint, Peggy Duvall of Leesburg, FL, Susan Painter of Alma, and John Duvall of Riverdale; and several nieces of nephews. Judy is preceded by her husband Arthur Wentz. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 28, 2020