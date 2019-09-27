|
|
age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A private memorial service will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Judy was born on May 27, 1939, in Muskegon, the daughter of Evar and Helen (Peterson) Swarvar. She worked as the executive director for Mt. Pleasant Housing Commission for 22 years. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Tigers. She enjoyed cooking big family meals or just sharing a cup of coffee with friends. Judy is survived by her daughter Kristen (Jay) Beckman of Chandler, AZ; daughter-in-law Geela Green of Farmington Hills; and granddaughter Cassandra Green. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and son Rob Green. You may view Judy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 29, 2019