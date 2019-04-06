|
|
Eldred, Judy A.; age 72 of Shepherd, passed on Friday, April 5, 2019 at MidMichigan Health – Midland Hospital with family by her side. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Monday, April 8 at 5:30pm at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be Visitation on Monday from 3:30pm until time of service. Judy was born March 30, 1947 the daughter of Alton and Donna (McAvoy) VanHorn. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and particularly enjoyed watching her great grandchildren and going to their events. Judy is survived by her 2 children, Jeff (Tammy) Eldred of Beaverton and Julie Eldred of Shepherd; 2 grandchildren Katie (Bryan) Travis of Shepherd and Trevor (Terryn Grider) McDonald of Harrison; 4 great grandchildren, Jake, Grant, and Brock Travis, and Traxston McDonald; brothers Dan and Doug Blizzard of Shepherd; and several nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded by both her parents, brother Tom Blizzard, infant sister Christie Kay, and great granddaughter Stella Travis.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2019