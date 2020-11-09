Judy Long, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. She was born June 27, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan and, after marrying Gordon Long on June 24, 1972 she graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1973. Judy enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crafts and made numerous memorial bears. One of her favorite activites was shopping with her daughter and sisters. Family was so important to Judy and nothing gave her greater pleasure than spending time with them, especially her beloved grandchildren. Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gordon; daughter, Tamara (Keven) Numinen of Gregory; son, Chad Long (Sara Grawey) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Gaven and Aliyah Numinen; sisters, Carolyn (Tom) Foster of Roscommon, Dianna Iiams of Grand Ledge, and Donna (Jeff) Seavolt of Vermontville; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Thomas Dinsmore; and siblings, Carol Sue Dinsmore and Cole Dinsmore. Judy’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Molyneux of First Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Judy will be laid to rest in Great Lakes National Cemetery in the days to come. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Karmanos Cancer Institute, 4100 John R. St., Detroit, MI 48201. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit



