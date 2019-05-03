|
|
Judy Marie (Mathews) Wood, age 66, of Blanchard, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma. Judy was born December 4, 1952 in Mauston WI, the daughter of Richard and Evelyn (Babcock) Mathews. Judy was raised in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School with the class of 1971. She married William Wood on September 15, 1989 in Jacksonville, NC. Judy was a home maker and loved her home. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening, fishing, as well as shooting pool. Judy loved shooting sports, target shooting and practically any firearm. She was an avid trap shooter and competed at the national level. Judy will be missed by her husband of 30 years, William Wood of Blanchard; son Jeffery (Sarah) Droster of Mt. Pleasant; grandson Curtis Wood Droster; siblings, Florence (Don) Wetley of Mauston, WI and Richard (Karin) Mathews of Lake Geneva, WI; many family and friends as well as Judy’s 9 beloved cats. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Evelyn Mathews; and her sisters Joyce and Linda. Funeral Services for Judy will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. The family will greet friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 4, 2019