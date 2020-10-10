Julie Hyde Thompson passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Julie is survived by her husband, Marc Thompson; children Kaitlyn (Adam) Wyckoff and Tyler (Marcy) Thompson; grandchildren Avery Wyckoff, Adam Wyckoff Jr. (AJ), and Bennett Thompson. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Wilcox Hyde; siblings Jeff (Shelley) Hyde, Jon (Mary) Hyde, Chris Hyde, and Shannon Hyde; sisters-in-law Lianne (Ralph) Thompson and Janie (Steve) Thompson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank C. Hyde III, and sister-in-law, Lynn Hyde. Julie Loree Hyde was born September 6, 1955, in Alma, Michigan. She graduated from Alma High School in 1973 and later graduated from Lansing Community College summa cum laude with a degree in nursing. Mentored by her own mother in the family’s nursing home, Julie found her calling for healthcare. For over 30 years, Julie used her talent and love of service to expand her circle by caring for those in need. As far as Julie was concerned, her colleagues and patients at the Michigan Gastroenterology Institute were family. Julie was a bright, bright star with a seemingly unending capacity for love, compassion, and integrity. She inspired people in her life to give selflessly as she did every day, exceeding any reasonable expectation for what was possible. This is what made her an empathetic nurse, beloved mother, and generous friend. A fully realized human, Julie lived a courageous life anchored to a strong moral compass and faith, always fighting for what was right and putting others before herself. She was humble and avoided praise. Her way of recharging and finding new strength was spending time with her beloved family. Nana J, as she was affectionately called, treasured her grandchildren and found immense joy in creating memories with them at Crystal Lake. Whether she was on the beach or making a delectable confection, she was always with her grandchildren, making them feel like they were the safest and most important people in the world. Indeed, this was Julie’s MO—to show love and care for anyone who was fortunate enough to have been graced with her light. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jill Larkin, Dr. Stephen Sullivan, Dr. Michelle Mierzwa, Dr. Matthew Cousins, Dr. Paul Swiecicki, and Mary Beth De Rubeis, NP. A private memorial will be held in July 2021 at her family cottage in Beulah, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the GI Julie Nursing Scholarship, which is currently being arranged. In the interim, donations can be sent to 11405 Dunmaglas Drive, Bath, MI 48808.



