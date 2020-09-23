Julie Stinson, 56, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born April 11, 1964, in Baton Rouge, LA, daughter of Carole (Hawes) Bond and the late Clinton Ward Bond, Jr. Julie married the late Michael C. Stinson on May 23, 1993, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant. Julie is survived by her daughter, Megan Stinson of Mt. Pleasant; one sibling, Jenny Bond of Baton Rouge, LA; sister-in-law, Faye Stinson of Reston, VA; sister-in-law Katharine Stinson (Larry Phillips) of Weedsport, NY; brother-in-law John Stinson of Pittsburgh, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Clinton Ward Bond and her husband, Michael C. Stinson in 2018. Per Julie’s wishes creamation has taken place. . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Karma Kat Café (612 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858) To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com