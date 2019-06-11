|
age 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Alma. A Memorial Service for Julius will be held at Tribal Gym on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert Pego officiating. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 12, from 2 until a Vigil Funeral Service at 7p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Soup Kitchen or Toys for Tots. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Tribal Gym. Julius was born on July 15, 1942, in Isabella Township, the son of Wilfred, Sr. and Julia (Otto) Peters. He married Helen Pelcher on June 24, 1967, at the old North Branch Church. Julius served as the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Sub Chief. His creative talent lead to the design of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's logo in the early 1970's. He was an avid and skilled bowler, being inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2014. Julius enjoyed bird watching, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, but most importantly, spending time with his family. Julius is survived by his wife, Helen Peters; children, Theresa (Darryl) Jackson, Renee Peters, Julie (Mitch) Hinmon, and Lance Peters; grandchildren, Joelle, Kevin, Stephen, Robert, Maggie, Zack, Julia, Erica, Novaly, Kataya, and Aleeya; great-grandchildren, Josclynn, Kenisynn, Anistynn, and Kamerynn; siblings, Nicki Perez, Patricia Peters, Anne Peters, Garland Moses, Larry (Vicki) Pelcher, Harry (Denise) Pelcher, Sue (Bill) Durfee, Ruth Moses, and Donna Peters; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Julius was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Beatrice Peters; siblings, Betty Otto and Wilfred Peters, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Josephine Jackson, Caroline Pelcher, and Beverly Vasquez; aunts, Mary Shawagon and Alice Peters; and nieces, Denise Peters and Michelle Price. You may view Julius’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 12, 2019