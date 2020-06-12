June Elaine Zingery; age 94 of Shepherd passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Maplewood Adult Living in Eaton Rapids. June was born July 28, 1925 the daughter of George and Florence (Mull) Wilson. She married William Zingery on February 10, 1945. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 20 years. June enjoyed playing cards and working in her garden. She worked at the state home in Mt. Pleasant for over 30 years, but was a farm girl at heart. June is survived by 3 children Nancy Biladeau of Lansing, Maldon Lee Zingery of Vermontville, and Debra Wisdom of Lansing; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Patricia Zingery of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. June is preceded by her husband William, grandsons Paul Matthew Zingery and Scott Matthew Zingery, and siblings Stanley, Jean, and JoAnn. There will be a service on Monday, June 15 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd at 11 a.m. with Pastor Janet Larner officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of June to Heartland Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store