June Elaine Zingery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Elaine Zingery; age 94 of Shepherd passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Maplewood Adult Living in Eaton Rapids. June was born July 28, 1925 the daughter of George and Florence (Mull) Wilson. She married William Zingery on February 10, 1945. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 20 years. June enjoyed playing cards and working in her garden. She worked at the state home in Mt. Pleasant for over 30 years, but was a farm girl at heart. June is survived by 3 children Nancy Biladeau of Lansing, Maldon Lee Zingery of Vermontville, and Debra Wisdom of Lansing; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Patricia Zingery of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. June is preceded by her husband William, grandsons Paul Matthew Zingery and Scott Matthew Zingery, and siblings Stanley, Jean, and JoAnn. There will be a service on Monday, June 15 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd at 11 a.m. with Pastor Janet Larner officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of June to Heartland Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved