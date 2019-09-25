|
age 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. A Memorial Service for June will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Elwyn MacDonald officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to God’s Helping Hands in Remus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. June was born on February 22, 1935, in Remus, the daughter of Floyd and Helen (Roop) Lenon. She married Virgil Lee Varner on August 9, 1957, in Remus. Virgil preceded her in death on January 16, 1998. June worked as a greeter at Meijer in Mt. Pleasant for 9 and a half years. Prior to that she worked as an LPN for several years. She was a past member of the Church of God and enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, writing, and crocheting. June was an ordained minister and loved raising her family. June is survived by her children, Ron (Helen) Varner of Bay City, Gary (Darlene) Varner of Remus, Deb Nelson of Mt. Morris, and Daniel Varner of Mt. Pleasant; 4 grandchildren, Nicole Varner of Howell, Kristina (Chris) Cerda of Howell, Jessica Flores of Remus, and Joshua Nelson of Mt. Morris; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Pam) Lenon of Remus; sisters, Marie Starks of Six Lakes, Sandra (Ed) Kelly of Blanchard, and Elaine (Elwyn) MacDonald of Weidman; brothers-in-law, Gordon McArthur and Jerry Byard; and many nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; parents; brother, Gene Lenon; and sisters Jeannine Byard and Margie McArthur. You may view June’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 26, 2019