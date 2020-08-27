K. Hugh Rohrer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and life-long teacher ended his 12-year struggle with leukemia on August 17, 2020. Hugh was born in Detroit on Groundhog Day in 1932. He was the fourth and youngest child of Gertrude (Shearing) and Kenneth H. Rohrer. They eventually settled in Flint, Michigan where Hugh was on the high school football team as a guard and worked at a gas station to help the family. Hugh’s mother, who believed strongly in the importance of an education, instilled in Hugh a love of learning and made sure he would go to college. Hugh was a city kid but spent summers at his older sister Elaine (McCalla)’s family farm enjoying fresh air and farm-life. After graduating from Northern High School Hugh was enrolled in Michigan Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University) in Ypsilanti. There he played football and was introduced, via a blind date, to the love of his life, Judith Benge. Judy and Hugh would go on to be married for 66 years and have three children, Jeffrey, Michael and Mary Jo (Pung). While in college, Hugh was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and served with distinction as an intelligence officer in Germany. Upon his release from the service he finished his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and became an elementary school teacher, then Community School Director for the Flint Schools and eventually the Vice Principal of Garfield Elementary School. He became a Fellow at the Mott Foundation and spent ten years as Director of the Center for Community Education based at Alma College, the dawn of a long career developing and promoting the concept of community education throughout the state of Michigan and beyond. He published several articles and received numerous accolades, including being inducted into both the National Community Education Association Hall of Fame and the Michigan Education Hall of Fame. While at Alma College Hugh was admitted to the University of Michigan’s doctoral program and received his Ph.D. in 1975. In 1978 he joined the faculty at Central Michigan University where he taught educational administration until his retirement in 1997. “I teach teachers to be good principals,” he would say when asked. Judy and Hugh lived for a time in Mt. Pleasant, MI where Hugh also supported Judy’s career as a retail specialist. Judy and Hugh also spent many happy years at Coldwater Lake. The family plans to host a private memorial service there in his honor. In 2013 Hugh and Judy moved to Traverse City, the locus of many a family vacation over the years. Hugh nurtured friendships, some lasting from high school until his passing. He was an avid euchre player, a bookworm, a crossword savant, a lover of (very) cheap bourbon, a noted bonfire song leader, a long-suffering Detroit Lions fan and a champion of the dreams and aspirations of his wife Judy and his three children. He was a member of The Elks, Kiwanis and the Knights of the Au Sable. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude M. Shearing and Kenneth H. Rohrer, and his brother G. Maxwell. He is survived by his wife Judy (Benge), children Jeff (Patricia), Michael (Orlando) and Mary Jo Pung (Shane). He is also survived by his older siblings, sister Elaine McCalla, brother D. Keith Rohrer, as well as five grandchildren and their families: Shane (Sam), Madison and Mia Pung, Josh and Joyce Rohrer (Emma, Marie and Jillian) and Jessica and Adam Dybdahl (Parker and Abby) and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, or Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com
.