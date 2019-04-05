|
|
Onstott, Karen Elaine (Frederick), age 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Cedar Crest AFC Home in Remus. Karen was born on June 23, 1946 at Albion, MI; she was the daughter of the late Louie and Marian (Schmidt) Frederick. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. On July 25, 1967 Karen married Phillip Wayne Onstott at the Albion Lutheran Church and they were married 51 years. She worked at Chippewa Hills as a school teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2003. Karen loved her teaching job, going for rides, traveling and hunting; she even shot a bear and she also spent two months in Alaska fishing. Karen enjoyed sailboats and light houses. Her most cherished passion was her grandchildren and spending time with them. Karen leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Philip; daughter, Dawn (John) Wernette of Remus and son, James “Jim” Onstott of Mt. Pleasant; 4 grandchildren, Nicole (Kezz) Karcher of Remus, Cortney (Alex) Homant of Remus, Kirstin (Bryan) Dutcher of Remus and John Wernette of Remus; 4 great grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service for Karen will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road in Weidman with Dallas McClain officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday. A private graveside service will be held at Broomfield Township Cemetery. Memorial donations in Karen’s memory may be made to the family. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 6, 2019