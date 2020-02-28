|
|
Karen Lynn Mills, age 69, of Alma, MI, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes St. Louis, MI, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at the funeral home and also the day of the funeral from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Karen was born in Alma, MI on November 8, 1950, the daughter of Arthur and Kathryn (Feltman) Courter. She graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1968. On June 3, 1972 Karen married William Carl Mills Jr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alma. Karen was the proud mother of 2 sons but she loved her grandkids the most. Throughout the years she enjoyed collecting Dolls, precious moments with her granddaughter Brittani, and fire trucks with grandson Grant. She would spend hours working in her flower beds even when it was a struggle. She would sit on the edge and do as much as she could to keep it looking beautiful. She loved to go to yard sales finding a good bargain to sell at the flea markets. She did antique shows and flea markets for 25 years. She was called the queen of the dollar boxes and she would tell you that you make more money that way. Karen loved taking pictures of her family and she has thousands of photos of her sons with her grandkids. They were her whole world and she cherished the time she could spend with them. She worked at Wolverine Shoe Factory before going to work for Alma Plastics now IAC for 35 years before retiring. She and her son Billy started a business together. Karen is survived by her son William "Billy" Mills III; grandchildren: Grant Mills, Brittani Mills, Brendon Mills, Annikka (Dallas) Mills, Trisha Silvernail, Paige Layman; great grandchildren: Drew and Charlee Mills and Makayla and Travis Silvernail; sisters: Janice Courter, Elaine (Dan) Fleming, Juanita Edwards, Jean (Terry) Davenport, Kathy (Kyle) Wilhelm, Laura (Stephanie) Courter; brothers: Tom (Barb) Courter, Jim (Christine) Courter; brothers in law: Wayne Mills and Jay (Anita) Mills, and sister in law Cristy (Gary) LeBaron. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and special friend Mary Kastl. She was preceded in death by her husband William Mills Jr, son Todd Mills, parents Kathryn and Arthur Courter Sr., brother Arthur (Butch) Courter Jr., sisters: Mary and Ann Courter, mother and father in law Arnetia and William Mills Sr., and brothers in law: Greg Mills, and Cameron Edwards. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020