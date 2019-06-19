|
age 58, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. with Father Don Heinkes officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment of ashes will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Mental Health for Central Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Karl was born June 12, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Alvin and Darla (Harris) Schmidt. He graduated from Beal City High School with the class of 1979. Karl was a very generous guy and had a natural artistic ability. He loved watching movies and listening to music. Karl is survived by his mother Darla Schmidt; siblings: Michael Schmidt of New Port Richey, FL, Julie Ann Schmidt of Brandon, FL, Theresa Gracia of Valrico, FL, Karen (Pat) Jarman of Mt. Pleasant, Diane (Terry) Lyon of Clare, Denice Charboneau of Mt. Pleasant, and Daniel (Vickie) Schmidt of Brandon, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karl was preceded in death by his father Alvin; infant sister Mary Ann; brother Stephen Schmidt; nephew Joseph Schmidt; niece Jaqulyn Culp; brother-in-law Leonard Charboneau; and sister-in-law Maria Piedad Quellar-Schmidt. You may view Karl’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 23, 2019