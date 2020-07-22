Katherine “Kathy” Marie Jackson, age 66, of Mt. Pleasant Michigan, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at 9:35 am at Masonic Pathways in Alma MI. Kathy was born on August 10, 1953 in Mt Pleasant to Erwin and V. “Jean” Mitchell (Fancon). Kathy was raised and attended k-12th grade in Farwell and later graduated from Delta College. She worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Neff, Dr. Allen and Dr. Baumgarth. She later worked at the Nimkee Clinic for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe as a Pharmacy/Dental Billing Clerk in Mt. Pleasant before retiring. Kathy was the beloved wife of Brent D. Jackson whom she married on May 14, 2003 at Red Rock Canyon located outside Las Vegas, Nevada. She was the proud Step-mother to Michael and grandmother to three beautiful grand-daughters Annabelle, Mackenzey and Cora whom she loved dearly. During the last few days she was surrounded by family and friends and passed away with her loving husband by her side. Kathy is survived by her husband, Brent, Son, Michael (Emily Beltinck), grandchildren, Annabelle, Mackenzey, and Cora, Aunts, Ila Schumacher and June Foell, both of Clare, Uncle, Jim Irwin of Clare and several relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Erwin and Jean Mitchell of Farwell, Mother-in-law, Linda Jackson and Sister-in-law, Jill Jackson both of Mt. Pleasant. Kathy’s favorite past time was spoiling her grand-daughters and spending time with family. She loved going for late night spur of the moment drives with no real destination in mind, playing cards with friends and family, and travelling the world creating memories. Friends may visit with her family at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Covid-19 restrictions will require face coverings and social distancing. An open air Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 24 at the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare at 1:00 PM. Friends may arrive at the cemetery beginning at Noon. Memorial Gifts in lieu of flowers may be directed to Isabella Community Soup Kitchen located in Mt. Pleasant MI. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave an online condolence message on Kathy’s Tribute Page at www.stephenson-wyman.com