Katherine Leah (Jorgenson) Fitzgerald, age 43, moved to heaven on March 7, 2020, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 8, 1976, in Grayling, to Jim and Lorrie Jorgenson. Katherine was a 1994 graduate of Traverse City High School. She put her heart into her work as a legal assistant for the Social Security Administration ODAR in Mt Pleasant; she was a giver and never wanted anything in return. Katherine loved her children more than anything else, and fought with every fiber of her being to remain with them. She loved to play with them, cook for them, FaceTime with them, and just have them near her. Katherine loved Jesus and was very blessed to be surrounded by church family. Katherine was rich in love! Katherine is survived by her parents; her children, Bethany (Shane) Lee, Alyssa Dils, Joshua Hahnenberg, and Brayden Fitzgerald; her brothers, Jim (Melissa) Jorgenson of Gaylord, John Jorgenson, and Paul (Amanda) Jorgenson of Traverse City; grandchildren Carter, Delaney, and Temperance Lee; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives are forever impacted by her life with us. A Celebration of Katherine’s life will be held at noon Saturday, March 14, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am, at Mt Pleasant Community Church, 1400 W Bloomfield, Mt Pleasant MI 48858. At Katherine’s request, friends and family should come as they are – no suits! Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katherine's GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/she-warrior.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2020