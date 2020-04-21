|
|
Katherine Marie Vojtas (nee’ Burgess) passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 81 at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Katherine was born on June 25, 1938 to Stephen and Pearl (nee’ Dees) Burgess in Fosters, Michigan. On June 15, 1957, she married George Maynard Vojtas in Bridgeport, Michigan. She and George enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They enjoyed polkaing and waltzing. Katherine is survived by two children: a daughter, Cheryl and Jerry Bussell of West Branch and a son, Martin Vojtas of Suwanee, Georgia, six grandchildren: Greg and Rae Bussell of Midland, Evan and Larisa Bussell of Alger, Logan and Jennifer Bussell of Alma, Haley Bussell of Midland, Deborah Vojtas of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Teresa Vojtas of Suwanee, Georgia, three great-grandchildren: Grace, Elijah and Liam Bussell. She was referred to lovingly as “The Best Grandma ever.” She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Lalonde of Schofield, Wisconsin, a brother, Ed and Dee Burgess of Wheeler and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, one brother-in-law, two nephews and one great-niece. Katherine was known for her delicious cooking, especially her baking. She was featured in the local paper with one of her recipes and she won the chili cook off twice at St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a member since 1977. In her youth, she attended Brucker Elementary in Bridgeport, Webber Junior High in Saginaw and Saginaw High School, where she graduated in 1956. She enjoyed raising her children and babysitting her grandchildren. She cleaned for several people over the years and was a part of several committees at her church. Katherine lived most of her life in Gratiot County in the home she and George built in 1964, before moving to Arbor Grove Assisted living in 2019. The family appreciates the affectionate care provided by Arbor Grove Assisted Living in Alma and the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to St. Paul’s the Apostle Church in Ithaca. A private graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery, Alma with Fr. Andrzej Boroch officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Katherine’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 22, 2020