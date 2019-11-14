Morning Sun Obituaries
Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel
156 W Saginaw
Breckenridge, MI 48615
989-842-3547
Kathie Elaine Whitmer

Kathie Elaine Whitmer Obituary
Age 72, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 28, 1947 in Alma the daughter of Francis and Berneice (Zimmerman) Smith. She was a graduate of Ithaca High School and went on to serve her county in the United States Military. Kathie retired from Masonic Pathways in Alma as a Nurse’s Aide, after 15 years of service. She enjoyed sewing. Kathie is survived by two sons, Michael Whitmer of Charleston, SC and Matthew Whitmer of Breckenridge. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lula White. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 am at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. Interment will be held in Lafayette Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. To view Kathie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
