Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
(989) 463-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen K. (Roslund) Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen K. (Roslund) Johnston Obituary
Kathleen K. (Roslund) Johnston, 75, of Lansing, MI, passed away on August 11, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma, MI on Monday, August 19 at 1 p.m. Surviving Kathleen are her daughter, Kay Johnston; her son, Andrew (Jessie) Johnston; 4 grandchildren, Georgia, Reed, K Randolph and Honora; one sister, Dolores (Howard) Comstock; 2 brothers, David (Marge) Roslund, and "Jack" Roslund; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Roslund. Preceding Kathleen in death were her husband, Reed Johnston; and her daughter, Bridget Johnston-Cullimore.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now