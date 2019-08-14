|
|
Kathleen K. (Roslund) Johnston, 75, of Lansing, MI, passed away on August 11, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma, MI on Monday, August 19 at 1 p.m. Surviving Kathleen are her daughter, Kay Johnston; her son, Andrew (Jessie) Johnston; 4 grandchildren, Georgia, Reed, K Randolph and Honora; one sister, Dolores (Howard) Comstock; 2 brothers, David (Marge) Roslund, and "Jack" Roslund; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Roslund. Preceding Kathleen in death were her husband, Reed Johnston; and her daughter, Bridget Johnston-Cullimore.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 15, 2019