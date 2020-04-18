|
Kathleen Kay LaBonville, age 71 of Alma passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. She was born January 2, 1949 in Alma, the daughter of Hubert Coomer and Phyllis Potter. Kathleen was a graduate of Alma High School. Family was a very important part of Kathleen’s life and she loved spending time together with them. She was blessed to have had time to spend with her first great-grandchild. Kathleen is survived by 3 daughters, Angela (Michael) Criswell of Laingsburg, Kelly (Jeremy) Fellows of Davisburg, Krista (Joshua) Obaga of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Brandon and Erica Criswell, Joseph Fellows, Christopher, Devyan and Madison LaBonville; a great-granddaughter, Paisley Ormes; 2 sisters, Dolores (Mike) Baird of Alma, Priscilla DeBoer of Petoskey. She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Coomer; mother, Phyllis Potter Nestle; step-father, Jack Nestle. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the wishes of Kathleen’s family with this GoFundMe link, gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-our-mother-kathleen-labonville. To visit Kathleen’s obituary or leave a condolence for the family please visit our website at www.luxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2020