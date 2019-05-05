|
|
Kathleen Louise "Kay" Smith, age 91, of Sumner, MI, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Warwick Living Center, Alma, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI, at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with Pastor George Showers officiating. Burial will take place at New Haven Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service. Kathleen was born at home in North Star Township, Michigan on October 20, 1927, the daughter of Miles Lott and Ida M (Bollinger) Evitts. She attended Cook Levering Grade School in North Star Township and graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1944. Kay married LaVern D. Smith on March 6, 1948 in Ithaca, Michigan. They spent 65 years of marriage together before LaVern passed away on April 26, 2013. Her family was the center of her universe. She loved sharing stories about her oldest son Michael who died in Vietnam on April 12, 1969. Kay was very proud of her children: Kevin and Kathy and her grandchildren and looked forward to sharing stories about them. She loved attending her grandchildren's dance, band and sporting events. She enjoyed camping and vacationing with her husband and family, sucker fishing on the Rifle River, going to Tubbs Lake, and summer family vacations at Tim's Cabin. She also enjoyed puzzles, reading, and listening to the Tigers. Kay had worked at Carson City Produce, Mike Pung Automotive, and Rierson's Gamble Store. She was a former member of MAFCE with the New Haven Householder's. A highlight of her summers was volunteering at the MAFCE food booth at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth and attending the fall conventions. She is survived by son Kevin and Renee Smith of Sumner, MI; daughter Kathy and Mike Doran of Ithaca, MI; 4 grandchildren: Matthew Smith and Rita Ermatinger of Sumner, MI; Bethany and Joseph Vozar of Ithaca, MI; Katie and Ian Scarborough of Novato, CA; and Allison and Ryan Lamey of Ithaca, MI; great-grandchildren: Nora Kathleen Vozar, Michael Joseph (M.J.) Vozar, Judah Walter Vozar, Mitchell LaVern Vozar, and Caroline Louise Lamey. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband LaVern; oldest son Michael Smith in Vietnam; and her brother Lester Evitts. Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging or to Gratiot County Animal Shelter, Gratiot County, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on May 6, 2019