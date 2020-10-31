1/1
Kathleen "Katie" McCoy
age 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, under the care of hospice at Green Acres Assisted Living, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She was born August 14, 1927, in Beal City, the daughter of the late Leo and Anna (Bierschbach) Reihl. She graduated from Beal City High School in 1945. Kathleen married J. Arthur “Art” McCoy on June 18, 1949, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, she and her husband enjoyed 56 years of marriage together until the time of Art’s passing in 2005. They enjoyed camping with their children, traveling and spending many winters in Las Vegas. Survivors include nine children, Richard McCoy of Mt. Pleasant, Jeanette (Greg) Haggart of Rosebush, Shelly (James) Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, Debbie (Tony) Falsetta of Mt. Pleasant, Mark (Kimberly) McCoy of Grand Rapids, Julie (Mark) Cole of Mt. Pleasant, David (Marcia) McCoy of Mt. Pleasant, Alan (Shelly) McCoy of Clare, James McCoy of Pasadena, MD. Other survivors include her 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Anna Wohlscheid and Bernice Grinzinger and sisters-in-law, Jean Reihl and Patricia Reihl, all of Mt. Pleasant. Katie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Richard, Edward, and Raymond Reihl; sisters, Lorraine Fox, Helen Shaw, Rosie Courser, and her twin sister Eileen MacDonald. Cremation has taken place and a family burial will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to The Care Team Home Health and Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center, Suite D, Flint, MI 48507 or Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Green Acres Assisted Living for the care and devotion to Katie for the past four years. Also to the Care Team Home Health and Hospice for its attentive support in the recent months. You may view Katie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
