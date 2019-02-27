McNerney, Kathleen Sue, age 75, of Lake, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born the daughter of Michael and Hazel (Coots) Doherty on May 22, 1943 in Clare. She married William McNerney on August 27, 1971 and he survives her. Kathleen had great ambitious and was an inspiration to everyone. She was among the first women in her field to work her way through the ranks to become the Assitant Vice President in Administration at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland for fifteen years. After retiring from the hospital, she went on to manage the Clare County Transit Corporation for several years. She was a member of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church parish. Her hobbies included quilting, needlepoint, and cross-stitch. She was also an avid reader. She served as a Hospice Volunteer and was active in the Windover Lake Association. She had a authoritve presence and she was sought after by her family, friends and colleagues for her profound wisdom on life. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Bill, her children, Patricia (Bryan) Davis of Clare and Rachel (Justin) Gomillion of Royal Oak, Mi., her grandchildren, Bryan “Austin Davis, Lauren Davis, Tyler Davis, Carter Gomillion, Maggie Torok, Hugh Gomillion, and Adia Gomillion, and her sister, Geraldine (Billy) Huntoon. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Lloyd in 2014, her parents, and her siblings, Mary Lou, Ronald, Shirley, Margaret, Dorothy Lee, John Joseph, and June Frances. Funeral Services for Kathleen will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare with burial to follow in the St. Cecilia Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM with a Scripture Vigil service at 7 PM. Memorials may be directed toward the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. If you are unable to attend, an online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary