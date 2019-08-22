|
99, of Mt. Pleasant, MI, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Caledonia, MI surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She resided there with her daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Perry since the passing of her husband Walter in 2012. Kathleen was born to Henry and Mary McCormick on August 13, 1920. She attended the McCormick Country School through 8th grade and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1939. She met Walter Voisin and married him on May 12, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, later celebrating 67 years of marriage with family and friends. Kathleen worked as a telephone operator at the Union Telephone Company for 5 years after graduation. She later worked side by side with her husband at Voisin Jewelers in downtown Mt. Pleasant. She also assisted with sales at Evenknit Women’s store and raised her family. After a lifelong career in downtown Mt. Pleasant, Walter and Kathleen sold Voisin Jewelers and began their retirement together. Kathleen had a zest for life, family and involvement in the Catholic Church and Mt. Pleasant community. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society at Sacred Heart Church. She loved her card playing group with special friends. Kathleen, with Walter by her side, raised their seven children together. She is survived by all of her children, Jack Voisin of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Ron Voisin of Rosebush, MI, Mick (Susie) Voisin of Omaha, NE, Mollie (Mike) York of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Mary Ann (Perry) Hart of Caledonia, MI, Tom (Brenda) Voisin of Sand Lake, MI and Tim Voisin of Mt. Pleasant. Kathleen also leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Michelle, Jane, Jim, Jackie, Joe, Melissa, Jamie, Jennifer, Tim, Trisha, Shannon and Chad as well as many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; parents; brothers Bernard and Patrick McCormick.; daughter-in-law Nadine Voisin; and twin great-grandchildren Jenn and Jon Beltnick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Parish Hall immediately following burial. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A prayer vigil will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy Foundation or Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, Michigan 49301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel or the church. To view Kathleen’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 23, 2019