Kathryn "Kaye" Gould
Kathryn Marie “Kaye” Gould, age 96, of Breckenridge passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Warwick Living Center in Alma. Kaye or “Granny Kaye” as she was affectionately called by her family and friends was brought into this world on January 26, 1924 in rural Breckenridge, the daughter of Merritt and Edna (Greening) Sherwood. She graduated from Breckenridge High School with honors in 1941 after completing only three years and was awarded a scholarship for academic excellence. Kaye married the love of her life, Dale Gould, on March 28, 1942 at her family’s home. Together they spent many happy years, raising a family and working together on their farm in Breckenridge. They also enjoyed traveling and winter at their home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Granny Kaye was an avid watercolor painter and enjoyed sharing her talents by teaching others to paint. She was an active and faithful member of the Emerson Presbyterian Church. The things she loved most in life were family, her many friends and the continued love of her husband, Dale. Kaye is survived by three sons, Lynn (Judith) Gould of Clare, Larry (Pauline) Gould of Marquette, Brian (Cheryl) Gould of Morley, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale in 2013 after 71 years of marriage, a daughter, Barbara Peacock in 2004, a brother, Gerald Sherwood and a sister, Norma Netzley. With the current pandemic, private family service will be held with interment in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emerson Presbyterian Church, in care of, Gary and Cindy Johnson, 451 1st Street, Breckenridge, MI 48615. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Kaye’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
