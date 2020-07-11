age 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home, under the care of McLaren Hospice. Per Kathryn’s wishes, there are no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Treatment Society or Isabella Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Kathryn was born July 9, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Cecil J. and Dorothy B. (Kelly) Landon, Sr. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1955. She married Robert James Cotton on November 19, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant. Robert preceded her in death on December 14, 2018. Kathryn worked for the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center, then transferred to the public school’s food service program, where she retired. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, cross stitch, and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathryn is survived by her children Randy Cotton, Ricky Cotton, and Kelly (Stephen) Anton, all of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Brian (Alexa) Anton, Megan (Andy) Faber, and Ricky Cotton, Jr.; great-granddaughters Evelyn Mae Anton and Grace Olivia Faber; sister Judy (Walter) DeLong of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law’s Mia Landon of Zephyrhills, FL and Peggy Landon of Lakeland, FL. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; brothers Jack and Cecil Jr.; sister Patricia (Guy) Oliver; parents-in-law Rudy and Frauleen Cotton; and in-laws Betty and Jerry Florip. You may view Kathryn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com