Kathryn Kelley Meister
Kathryn Kelley Meister passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at the age of 99 while living with her son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Katie, in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was born in Traverse City on May 16, 1921, the daughter of Beatrice McManus Kelley and Ernest J. Kelley. Kathryn was raised in Petoskey, where she attended St. Francis School and Petoskey High School. Afterwards she attended Ferris State College. During World War II Kathryn worked in the State Treasurer's office in Lansing, Michigan. She married Edward John Meister of Petoskey, in Lansing on Oct. 13, 1945 when he returned from service overseas. The Meister family settled in Mt. Pleasant in 1966 and were members of Sacred Heart Parish. Kathryn raised her family and then worked at Isabella Bank and Trust until her retirement. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, bridge player and an active member of the City of Mt. Pleasant Women's Club. She lived in her own home in Mt. Pleasant until the age of 96 with the help of her daughter, Maureen. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Edward and her brother Robert E. Kelley of Lansing. She is survived by four children, Thomas (Eileen Beever) of Royal Oak, Mary Kathryn (George) Lancaster of Key Colony Beach, Florida, Maureen Kennedy of Ann Arbor, Christopher (Kathleen Steele) of Royal Oak and one brother, Gerald P. Kelley of Lansing. She was the beloved grandmother of Mark, Eric (Courtney) and Matthew Meister; George E. (Karen), Christine, Jonathon (Samantha) and Thomas Lancaster; Michael (Tiffany) Kennedy and Courtney (John Shea); and Justin and Philip Meister. Great grandchildren are Abigail and Andrew Shea, Cooper Lancaster, and Jaylin Lancaster. A funeral service and an outdoor gathering for family and friends will take place at Chris and Katie's home in Royal Oak on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon. (Visit Kathryn’s obituary at ajdesmond.com for more details.) Kathryn's final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Traverse City where she will join her husband and parents. Kathryn requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
