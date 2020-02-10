|
|
age 78, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Stone Lodge Assisted Living in Shepherd. Funeral Services for Kay will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Todd Lovas of St. Vincent De Paul officiating. Interment will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place in the Reflections Reception Center following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Wednesday, February 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a vigil at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Care Team Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Kay was born on August 29, 1941, in Alpena, MI, the daughter of Clifton and Alice (Claypool) Meixell. She married Dale "Wayne" Sandel on May 9, 1964, who preceded her in death. She married Jerome Beck in 1992. Kay worked at the family business in downtown Mt. Pleasant, Sandel's Service, retiring in 1995. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kay loved gardening, bowling, traveling, working out, but most importantly, spending time with her family. She was very environmentally focused, taking grandchildren trash picking or cleaning up the neighborhood. She truly loved her family. Kay is survived by her children, William (Sue) Sandel of Midland, Timothy (Cary) Sandel of Shepherd, Steven (Patti) Sandel of Shepherd, and Scott (Tracey) Sandel of Mt. Pleasant; son-in-law, Steve (Sarah) Crawley, Sr. of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchlldren; husband, Jerome Beck; siblings, Robert "Bob" (Mayford) Meixell of Alpena and Ilah Smith of Warren; and many nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Dale "Wayne" Sandel; daughter, Judith Crawley; parents; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Crawley. Kay's family would like to thank the caring staff at Stone Lodge, The Care Team Hospice, St. Vincent De Paul, and Jon Daniels, P.A. of Shepherd. You may view Kay’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 11, 2020