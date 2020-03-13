|
Kathy A. Herdlein, age 72 of Weidman passed away, unexpectedly at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1948 to Leonard and Elva (Emmons) Parker in Mt. Pleasant. Kathy graduated from Weidman High School, earned her LPN and was a nurse at the Regional Care Facility in Mt. Pleasant, Northwoods in Farwell and Timberstone now Margaret’s Meadows in Blanchard. She married William G. Herdlein at the Weidman Methodist Church on October 16, 1976 and they made their home in Weidman. Kathy was a wonderful cook and put her family first. She is survived by her beloved husband Bill; sons, Mike (Tracy) Flaugher and Brian Herdlein; step-children and their family, Jean (Bud) Davy, Marjie (Jim) Bonstelle, Cher (Neal) Schumacher, Rose (Thom) Nicholas and Pam (Rick) Hartman; daughter-in-law, Gail Herdlein; her brother, Roy (Gladys) Parker; brother-in-law, Gordon Parks and sister-in-law, Monica Parker. Kathy was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Marty Jo Flaugher; a stepson, Bill Herdlein; siblings, Lee Parker and Maxine Parks and her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Brinton Chapel with Pastor Jim Weber officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Brinton Chapel or Daggett Funeral Home, Barryton, to help with her final expenses. Share a memory or sign the guestbook online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 15, 2020