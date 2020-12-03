Katie Lynn Frost, 40, of Mecosta, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home. She was born October 13, 1980, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Robert and Jane (Dirksen) Frost. Katie had a deep love for animals, being out in nature, and music. But most of all she loved her family. Katie is survived by her parents; her two sons, Quintin Frost and Ryland Carson; her brother Eric Frost; and her nephew and niece, Brody and Blakely Frost. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Isabella County Humane Animal Treatment Society, 1105 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, or visit hatsweb.org/giving
