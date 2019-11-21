Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Riverdale
6479 N. Lumberjack Rd.
Riverdale, MI 48877
989-833-7352
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home
6479 N. Lumberjack Rd.
Riverdale, MI
Graveside service
Following Services
Richland Township Cemetery
Kay F. Pratt


1940 - 2019
Kay F. Pratt Obituary
Age 79, of Elm Hall, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Kay was born February 6, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Ben and June (Sinclair) Wing. She married Don Pratt on January 4, 1957 in Vestaburg. Kay worked for Dr. Roth and Bruno as a medical assistant before retiring. She was a member of Seville Community Church of God. Kay enjoyed fishing gardening, camping and loved going to her grandchildren’s events. She is survived by her sons Steve (Elida) Pratt of Vestaburg and Dennis (Linda) Pratt of Riverdale, six grandchildren, Justin, Jared, Travis, Stephanie, Samantha and Abbey, 8 great grandchildren, siblings Judy Curtiss, Ray (Janet) Wing and many nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Kristy Pratt and brothers Bryan and Walter Wing. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 am until 1 pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. A graveside service will be held immediately after the visitation at Richland Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seville Community Church of God or your local Hospice. To view Kay’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
