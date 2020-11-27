Currie, Kenneth Allsopp, age 81, of Weidman passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. A graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Weidman on November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cindi Greene officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Weidman Eagles. Envelopes will be available at the graveside service or Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Kenneth was born in Toronto on September 6, 1939, the son of Kenneth Currie and Isabell Allsopp. He married the love of his life, Maureen “Mo” Cullum, on January 24, 1958. Kenneth graduated from the University of Toronto in 1961 and worked for IBM . In 1968 he moved his family to the United States where he worked for the Oakland Press and then managed Burke Building Center. In 1986, he purchased and managed Weidman Pro Hardware for 20 years until his retirement. He was a very active member of the Weidman Eagles and the Weidman United Methodist Church. Kenneth was an extremely good cook and gifted athlete. He loved to ski in the winter and golf in the summer. Kenneth enjoyed going to the casino and could build or fix anything. Kenneth is survived by his children, Deborah (Michael) Pasche of Mt. Pleasant, Susan (Eric) Pudlo of Ortonville and Michael (Lori) Currie of Auburn Hills, grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Steve, Lindsey, Matthew and Laurisa, great-grandchildren, Logan, Alyvia, Brynn, Nora, Ruby and Eddie, sisters-in-law, Frances (Dennis) Medland and Catherine Rever. Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maureen, son, Kenneth Jr. and infant brother, David. Kenneth will be greatly missed by many many dear friends. You may view Kenneth’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com