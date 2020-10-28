Kenneth Elden Abbott; age 73 of St. Louis, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. Kenneth was born October 29, 1946 in St. John’s to Orval and Reva Eleanor (Baldwin) Abbott. Ken served as a Sergeant in the United States Army. He married Ruth Huber on November 27, 1964. Ken enjoyed playing and listening to music and spending time with his family. Ken was a member of the Amvets, Eagles, Moose Lodge, and American Legion. Ken is survived by his 7 children Kenneth (Rosemary) Abbott of Elwell, Christine (Timothy) Heckard of Weidman, Ronald (Cheryl) Abbott of Ithaca, William (Tammy) Abbott of Indiana, Timothy (Shelly) Abbott of St. Louis, Julie (Jason Mayfield) Abbott of Ithaca, and Brad (Aimee) Abbott of Mt. Pleasant; 26 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; brother Donald (Cathy) Abbott of Farwell; sister Beverly Smith of Port Huron; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws Karen Abbott of Shepherd, Rita (Carl) Eisenberger of Shepherd, Esther (John) Haupt of Mt. Pleasant, Patricia (John) McHugh of Florida, Penny Danielski of Blanchard, and Larry Bullard, Jerry (Dorothy) Huber, Jim (Nonie) Huber, and Bob (Gail) Huber all of Shepherd. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth; his brother Chuck Abbott; brother-in-laws Ed Huber, Ken Huber, and Larry Smith; nephew Brian Jackson; and sister-in-law Donna Bullard. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd on Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. with Timothy Eldred officiating. There will be visitation on Friday, October 30 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.



