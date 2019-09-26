|
Kenneth Eugene Cramer, age 80, of St. Louis, MI, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on September 25, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Ken was born in Middleton, MI on June 9, 1939, the son of Robert and Naomi Cramer. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1958. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Emma Lee Cramer (Davis), on August 9, 1959 and they raised 4 children. Ken began work for IBM in Lansing, MI and then relocated to Jackson, MI to work for Jackson All Star Dairy for 12 years. The family moved back home where he retired from Sealed Power in St. Johns, MI after 34 years and then took up various trucking positions afterward to fill his spare time. His work ethic was strong and unfailing, just as his love for his family was. First and foremost in his life, Ken was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never missed an event, no matter how big or small. He treasured his family, whose lives will be changed forever because of him. Ken left behind a storybook of memories in each child and grandchild’s minds that they will always cherish. He will be remembered as a selfless, content, and gentle soul - a loving man, indeed. Ken is survived by his wife, Emma Lee Cramer; his four children: Kevin Cramer, Kim (Cheri) Cramer, Terri (Kevin) Grubaugh, Tamara (Brian) Kench; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and brother David (Marion) Cramer. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Gould. The family would like to personally thank the outstanding staff and health care providers at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot, University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and MidMichigan Hospice for their excellent care of Ken. They allowed Ken to honor his final wishes and spend his last moments with family. The family will receive friends and relatives at Smith Family Funeral Home in Ithaca, MI on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Family will be present from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 5:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will also be held at Smith Family Funeral Home in Ithaca, MI on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with burial to follow at New Haven Township Cemetery in Sumner, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be directed towards the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 27, 2019